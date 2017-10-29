CLEVELAND (AP) — A state board has postponed a hearing to consider plans for a Lake Erie wind farm.
The Ohio Power Siting Board says it postponed the scheduled Nov. 17 meeting so more information can be gathered about how the wind farm’s impact will be monitored.
A new date for the hearing hasn’t been set.
Plans call for developers to build six wind turbines in Lake Erie about 8 to 10 miles (13-16 kilometers) off Cleveland.
The siting board says a Nov. 8 public hearing at Cleveland City Hall will be held as scheduled.