HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston school district board has voted to demolish and rebuild four elementary schools severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey floods.

The board action Thursday night clears the way for the reconstruction of the Braeburn, Scarborough, Kolter and Mitchell elementary schools. The $126 million plan also would include elevating the rebuilt schools to ease the threat of damage from future flooding.

The work will be paid for by a combination of reserve funds from the operations budget and Tax Increment Reinvestment funds.

The four schools together had nearly 2,900 students last school year. Students now are in temporary quarters and the new buildings likely wouldn’t be completed until at least 2020.

Three other schools closed by the August storm won’t be demolished.