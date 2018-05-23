JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A board of supervisors in a Mississippi county has offered to help the state’s capital city pave some streets.
WJTV-TV reports the Hinds County Board of Supervisors offered to help Jackson pave some streets through an inter-local agreement. However, paving cannot be done until Mayor Chokwe Lumumba signs the inter-local agreement.
District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham says multiple documents have been sent to the city’s legal team, but Lumumba has not signed any of the agreements thus far. WJTV-TV says the mayor’s office has not responded to their request for comment.
Graham says there are about 50 streets that the county could pave. Hinds County is made up of 5 districts, all of which touch some part of Jackson.
Information from: WJTV-TV, http://www.wjtv.com