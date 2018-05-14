NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents is planning a special meeting to consider a recommendation for a new president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Murfreesboro.
The board said in a news release Monday that Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will recommend Jon D. Mandrell for the college’s presidency at a May 30 meeting in Nashville.
Mandrell is vice president of academics and student services at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois. He has held teaching and administrative roles at Sauk Valley since 2008.
Lynn Kreider retired as president of TCAT Murfreesboro in February. Carol Puryear is serving as interim president.
The chancellor’s recommendation follows a national search led by a 13-member committee. Her recommendation must be acted upon by the full board.