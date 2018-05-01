LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents has released documentation outlining terms of the former University of Kansas chancellor, who’s earning the same salary after stepping down to another position.

The Lawrence Journal-World filed an open records request last week after university officials confirmed Bernadette Gray-Little’s more than $510,000 salary to serve as special adviser at the school.

The board responded to the newspaper with a 2016 offer letter written by board President Blake Flanders. The letter offers Gray-Little the salary with the new position as an expression of the university’s gratitude.

Public funds are paying 55 percent of the post-chancellor salary, with private funds covering the rest.

Gray-Little has declined to comment on her role and previously referred the newspaper to the university or the Board of Regents.

