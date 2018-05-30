NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed Jon D. Mandrell president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro.

The board voted 12-0 to appoint Mandrell, who was recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. He starts July 1.

Mandrell is vice president of academics and student services at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois. He has held teaching and administrative roles at Sauk Valley since 2008.

Lynn Kreider retired as president of TCAT Murfreesboro in February. Carol Puryear is serving as interim president.

The chancellor’s recommendation followed a national search led by a 13-member committee.

In a statement, Tydings said Mandrell will bring “a great deal of energy and enthusiasm that I know the students, administration and community will embrace.”