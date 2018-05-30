NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed Jon D. Mandrell president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro.
The board voted 12-0 to appoint Mandrell, who was recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora W. Tydings. He starts July 1.
Mandrell is vice president of academics and student services at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois. He has held teaching and administrative roles at Sauk Valley since 2008.
Lynn Kreider retired as president of TCAT Murfreesboro in February. Carol Puryear is serving as interim president.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Televangelist wants his followers to buy him a $54 million jet — his 4th plane
- Southwest pushes Cal coach attempting to fly with biracial son for 'proof' she was his mother
The chancellor’s recommendation followed a national search led by a 13-member committee.
In a statement, Tydings said Mandrell will bring “a great deal of energy and enthusiasm that I know the students, administration and community will embrace.”