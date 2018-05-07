SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An advisory board is convening this spring to narrow candidates for Sanford Health’s inaugural Lorraine Cross Award.

The Dakotas-based health system is giving a $1 million global medical research prize to honor advancements in medicine. The amount rivals that which goes to the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

A nomination period was held earlier this year. The first award will be presented in December.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota. It bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation, with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.