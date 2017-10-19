PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state board has killed a directive for an electric company to bury power lines at a Providence park after more than a decade of fights over the issue.
A National Grid spokesman tells WJAR-TV burying the lines at India Point Park would be costly and risky. The company has proposed instead rerouting the lines and strapping them to the side of a bridge to carry them across to East Providence.
Residents have complained for years that the lines are unsightly. In 2003, the state attorney general reached a settlement that called for the lines to be buried.
David Riley, who heads a group that has long supported burying the lines, says doing so would provide a civic and scenic benefit.
