KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The Planning Board in a Maine town has cast an affirmative vote needed to restore a historic rescue station on the border with New Hampshire.

Historic preservation advocates want to turn the station, called the Wood Island Life Saving Station, into a maritime museum. The building is located on Wood Island near the entrance of the Piscataqua (pihs-KAT’-ah-kwah) River.

The facility was once an outpost of the United States Life-Saving Service, and it was decommissioned in 1948. The group that wants to turn the station into a museum says the Planning Board’s approval is “an exceptionally important milestone” and confirms contracts between the town and Wood Island Life Saving Station Association.

The town owns the station and WILSSA is a charity that wants to restore it.