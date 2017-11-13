ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An ethics board says Democratic Albuquerque mayoral candidate Tim Keller broke campaign finance rules when his publicly financed campaign accepted “in-kind” cash donations.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the city’s Board of Ethics & Campaign Practices issued its ruling Monday — a day before the city’s runoff election. But the board did not impose any penalties against Keller.

Republican Dan Lewis, Keller’s opponent, said in a statement that the ruling was proof Keller “lied to Albuquerque voters and illegally worked with his political allies to funnel cash to his campaign.”

Keller campaign spokeswoman Jessie Hunt did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.