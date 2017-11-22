AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Labor has rescheduled a vote on a proposal by Republican Gov. Paul LePage that would force workforce development agencies to spend a larger portion of their money directly on worker training.
Mike Bourret, executive director of Coastal Counties Workforce, tells the Portland Press Herald the move would force agencies like his to cut staff and locations just to meet the threshold.
The Maine State Workforce Board was supposed to hold an emergency meeting on the proposal Wednesday, but it was postponed because members couldn’t attend so close to Thanksgiving.
LePage has argued that the state’s three workforce development agencies spend too much on administration and should be replaced by a single statewide agency.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say
Coastal Counties Workforce has sued the governor, saying he illegally withheld federal funding.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com