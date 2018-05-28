SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent oversight group wants an audit of the medical contractor that provides services to Maine’s youth detention center.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Board of Visitors for the Long Creek Youth Development Center called for the review of Tennessee-based Correct Care Solutions.

Tonya DiMillo, the board chairwoman, wrote in the most recent annual report that are “serious safety and quality concerns” despite the best efforts of staff.

Joseph Jackson of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition said Correct Care has been under fire for years because of ongoing complaints.

The request for an audit comes as Correct Care and the Maine Department of Corrections are accused of denying emergency medical care to an 11-year-old boy. A lawsuit accuses correction officers of knocking out the boy’s teeth.