BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Burlington, Vermont have unanimously approved a plan to remove many trees in decline at a heavily wooded park.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Development Review Board voted to remove the trees Tuesday night as part of a project to rehabilitate City Hall Park. About half of the trees will be removed.

Some residents have blamed the city for the trees’ condition, saying it had failed to tend to them over the years. Others argued cutting them down would hurt the area’s character.

City arborist V.J. Comai previously expressed support for the plan, saying after the vote Tuesday it will help support the “long-term health of the trees.”

Construction on the park is scheduled to begin in 2019.

