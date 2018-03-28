JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The board of directors for the Jackson Zoological Society has approved a recommendation to find a more optimal location for the animals and their visitors within the Mississippi city.

News outlets reported Wednesday that the final recommendation was to investigate the adaption of 25 acres (10 hectares) of LeFleur’s Bluff State Park into a new zoological and family attraction.

The nearly century-old park has faced declining attendance and other challenges.

A news release says a new build at the proposed location would mean several things including larger habitats for the animals and the ability to expand the animal collection.

The next phase of the process will be raising funds for a site development study, where a team of experts and consultants will evaluate the current terrain and utility infrastructure of any proposed location.