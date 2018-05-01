SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Progress has been made to find a new home for a southern Utah town’s elementary school students, who deal with crowding, backed up sewage and even ceiling tiles falling onto desks in the middle of class.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Bluff Elementary, which sits on soil saturated with septic effluent, was built in the 1950s and is too old for improvements.

San Juan County School District’s first proposed spot for a new school was nixed because it borders an ancient American Indian burial ground, making it unacceptable for many Navajo families whose kids make up 90 percent of enrollment.

The school board in April voted to move forward with another plan, acquiring land in a flat, sandy creek bed at the doorstep of the national monument at Bears Ears.

