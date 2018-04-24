CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Automaker BMW has donated $1 million to the International African American Museum in South Carolina.

The museum in Charleston said Monday the gift brings the museum within $2 million of its private fundraising goal.

BMW’s vehicle assembly plant in Greer is one of the largest manufacturers in South Carolina. The German automaker is also a major customer of the Port of Charleston.

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley has pushed for the museum since 2000 and said BMW’s gift is a sign of the project’s importance to the state.

Riley has been pushing lawmakers to provide $5 million for the museum in this year’s state budget. The Senate approved the money in the version it has sent the House. Riley says he hopes House members will go along with the allocation.