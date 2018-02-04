HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the nation’s railroads must be made safer, following the latest deadly wreck involving Amtrak.
Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train parked on a side track in South Carolina early Sunday, killing two Amtrak employees and injuring more than 110 people.
It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months.
Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Sunday that as incidents repeat, with injuries and deaths, “inaction is inexcusable.”
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
He says proven technology, including positive train control, cannot continue to be delayed.
Positive train control is a computer system that’s supposed to help avoid excessive speeds in dangerous situations.
Blumenthal has called for its implementation before. He says “business as usual must end” when it comes to train safety.