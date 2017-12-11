OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The International Bluegrass Music Museum has announced the lead acts for its annual ROMP Festival in western Kentucky.

A statement from the museum says Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush and Doyle Lawson will highlight the annual four-day ROMP: Bluegrass Roots & Branches Festival in Owensboro next summer. Additional acts include Rhiannon Giddens, We Banjo 3 (Ireland), and Billy Strings. More performers will be announced in the spring.

Last year’s festival drew a record audience of more than 26,000 people. The largest crowd attended Saturday night for headline acts that included the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The SteelDrivers and Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass.

The 2018 festival will be held June 27-30.