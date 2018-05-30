BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Bloomington woman is jailed in the fatal beating of her husband.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 53-year-old man suffered blows to the head Sunday and died at Hennepin County Medical Center several hours later.

Police say the 51-year-old woman had called authorities about a domestic dispute. Officers found her husband unconscious.

Authorities have not said how the blows were inflicted.