BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Bloomington woman is jailed in the fatal beating of her husband.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 53-year-old man suffered blows to the head Sunday and died at Hennepin County Medical Center several hours later.
Police say the 51-year-old woman had called authorities about a domestic dispute. Officers found her husband unconscious.
Authorities have not said how the blows were inflicted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Canada to buy major pipeline to ensure it gets built VIEW