INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Bloomington is building a 58-acre park that officials hope will become a regional attraction.
The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports that the $34 million project will boast a lawn with performance stage and limestone seating, a pavilion that will be able to host outdoor and indoor events, a skate park, a dog park and several other recreational areas.
The officials plan to open what they call “Bloomington’s Central Park” to the public in May 2020. Work began Wednesday on the city’s south side to clean up coal-contaminated soil from a former rail yard.
Bloomington’s department of parks and recreation has said the proposed project is the biggest that it has ever undertaken.
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com