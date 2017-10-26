BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Bloomington City Council is on its way toward opening up more property around the city as potential sites for adult businesses.

The move comes as only about eight acres within Bloomington, less than 1 percent of the city, is available to adult bookstores, movie theaters, novelty stores and similar businesses.

City officials say the new regulations would allow adult businesses in about 4 percent of Bloomington, while prohibiting them near churches, schools, day care centers and parks. Officials say the change would get the city in line with Supreme Court rulings and protect it against lawsuits.

The Herald-Times reports the City Council endorsed the changes Wednesday night and could take a final vote next week.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com