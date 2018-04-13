BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bloomington police say a man wanted for holding a woman captive and assaulting her has been critically injured after shooting himself in the head while fleeing officers.

Lt. John Kovach says 34-year-old Brandon Michael Richardson was hospitalized in critical condition Friday after the shooting.

Richardson’s accused of torturing a 29-year-old woman and keeping her confined in a home over three days, using a dog leash to restrain her, a metal bar to beat her and a switchblade to stab her in her head, back and legs.

After Richardson left the home Wednesday morning, the woman escaped to a neighbor’s home. She’s hospitalized for broken bones, puncture wounds and other injuries.

Richardson was wanted on charges including attempted murder, criminal confinement, and strangulation.

No officers were injured in the capture Friday.