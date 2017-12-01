BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Bloomfield are investigating what they are calling a suspicious early morning death.

Police say they received a call just after midnight Friday about someone down in the roadway.

Responding officers found an unresponsive elderly man lying by the curb. Paramedics who responded pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police made a preliminary identification and determined the man may have been a resident of a nearby home. They searched the unsecured home but did not find anyone else inside. Neighbors who were questioned did not report hearing or seeing anything suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death. State police were called to the scene to assist. The man’s name was not immediately made public.