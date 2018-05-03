ELY, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is proposing selling about 430 acres of federal land in east-central Nevada under a program intended to help protect natural resources.

The agency said Wednesday it will accept public comment until May 21 on plans to sell three parcels in White Pine County near U.S. Highway 50 about 60 miles west of the Utah line.

The largest covers 240 acres 7 miles north of Ely along U.S. Highway 93. Another is 3 miles southeast of town on U.S. Highway 6.

The sale is proposed in accordance with the White Pine County Conservation, Recreation and Development Act of 2006.

Ten percent of the proceeds would go to the county, 5 percent to the state’s general education fund and the rest to a special account for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning.