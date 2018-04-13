OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Forecasters say the blizzard warnings extending from southwest Nebraska into northwest Iowa and beyond include heavy snow and gusting winds that will make travel perilous.

Station KNEB in Scottsbluff reported early Friday that snow already has begun to fall in far northwest Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says Iowa accumulations of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) could occur by the time the powerful system leaves the state early Sunday. And up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) of snow could amount in some Nebraska spots. Blizzard warnings cover most of Nebraska’s midsection, from Kansas north to South Dakota.

Wind gusts reaching 50 mph (80 kph) also are forecast in both states.

Southeast Nebraska and most of the rest of Iowa aren’t expected to see much of the wintry conditions, if any.