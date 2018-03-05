The National Weather Service says Cedar and Knox counties in northeast Nebraska are included in a blizzard warning.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) and 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday will make travel hazardous because of the additional potential for whiteouts.

Conditions are expected to be less severe south and east of the two counties, including northwest Iowa.

The service says the blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.