LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Yes, that was a blimp towing a water skier across the surface of a Southern California lake.
The Press-Enterprise reports the blimp towed skier Kari McCollum for 6.9 miles (11.1 kilometers) at Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.
The newspaper says that’s a new record, according to Philip Robertson, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records.
The old mark for a water skier being towed by a blimp or airship was nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers).
The companies sponsoring the event included T-Mobile and AirSign, an aerial advertising company.
Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com