MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A derelict former restaurant that was once a popular social venue in Vermont has been torn down, ending a decade-long battle over its fate.

The former Brown Derby restaurant in Montpelier had been the subject of numerous complaints from neighbors who called it an eyesore, and the city had tried for years to get the owners to tear it down. The Times Argus reports that it was demolished Thursday morning, and crews spent the rest of the day hauling away debris.

Larry Dickinson, who oversaw the demolition, said the building had a lot of history and noted that he had taken his wife there for dinner 27 years ago.

City Manager Bill Fraser said he was happy for nearby residents that the building is finally gone.