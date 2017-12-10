SANDISFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A blaze has destroyed a Massachusetts town’s highway department building, leaving the area without trucks for snow removal.

Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison said Sunday the building is a “complete loss.” Four highway department trucks were lost in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal was called to the scene.

WGGB-TV reports that police say a fire vehicle from nearby Otis that was headed to the scene was involved in a multi-vehicle crash caused by black ice. No injuries have been reported.

Sandisfield Road Superintendent Bobby O’Brien says they plan to meet with state officials Monday on the issue of having no equipment for snow removal.

Last November, Tolland’s Department of Public Works building was destroyed by a fire, leaving the town with no equipment for snow removal.