SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A fire at a high-rise apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, has displaced more than 20 people.
Fox 5 reported Saturday that an electrical fire had broken out at the Enclave Apartments about 6:45 a.m.
Fire officials said the fire was on the 13th floor of the 19-floor building. A smoke alarm awoke a sleeping family. Ultimately, six apartments were evacuated.
The blaze caused more than $15,000 in structural damage. Property damage amounted to about $30,000.
About 50 firefighters came to the scene. The Red Cross and apartment management are helping the displaced residents.
___
Information from: WTTG-TV, http://www.myfoxdc.com