BLAND, Va. (AP) — Members of the Bland County robotics team are excited to be moving on to the state level of competition which will be held at James Madison University in December.

Bland County robotics team coach Marilyn Morgan is also a paraprofessional with the school system. She said the team is called the “Bear Bots.”

“We have 5th graders through 8th graders (on the team),” Morgan said. “We have 10 members. That’s all we’re allowed to have by First Lego League rules. This is the third year for the robotics team, this year we did not only win to go to the state we also won first place in robotics design and programming.”

Jacob Myers, sixth-grade, said the robotics program is “awesome.”

“I have learned to program robots and have fun,” Myers said. “I’m really excited about going to state.”

Eden Collins, seventh-grade, said she likes working with the robots.

“I like getting to work with the robots and programming,” Collins said. “It’s my favorite thing. I’m really excited to go to state. I didn’t think it would happen.”

Morgan said the Bear Bots competed against 14 other teams in the regional competition. She said the students participating are very excited to compete at the state level.

“Very, very excited,” Morgan said. “It’s a big deal for them. We were up against Carrol County and Bristol, Virginia teams. All robots have to be built with Legos. It’s an EV3 Kit made by Lego. We purchase the kits.”

Morgan said Lego releases the mission plans for students each year on the last Tuesday of every August.

“Once they get that, they build the robot and attachments and program it to accomplish different missions,” Morgan said. “They have two minutes and 30 seconds to complete as many missions as possible. Each mission is worth a certain amount of points.”

Morgan said the students are not just judged on building robots.

“A third aspect, is core values, and professional gracism,” Morgan said. With that they are judged on how well they work as a team and how they interact with the other teams on the day of the event. They put an emphasis on teamwork and giving back to the community as well.”

The Bear Bots are also raising money to complete a hydrodynamic project within the school system.

“They are working to add bottle filling stations in the middle, elementary and high schools,” Morgan said. “They have to figure out ways to raise money. They are doing fundraisers to have these implemented. The QUILL Foundation (Quality, Unique, Innovative, Learning and Leadership) has given a grant to the team.”

