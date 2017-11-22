MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new U.S. attorney has been sworn in for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Scott C. Blader took the oath of office on Wednesday. He became the top federal law enforcement official for 44 counties in western Wisconsin.

Blader was most recently the district attorney for Waushara County, a position he held since 2007. President Donald Trump nominated Blader in August, and the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination earlier this month.

Blader says he looks forward to working with local, state and federal officials to meet “the serious challenges” in western Wisconsin, especially drug dealing, violent crimes involving firearms, child exploitation and human trafficking.

The Western District covers the western two-thirds of Wisconsin. Blader will oversee a staff of 53 employees, including 22 attorneys.