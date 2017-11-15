SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A major blackout has hit Puerto Rico’s most populated region just as the government announced it had met its goal of 50 percent power generation about two months after Hurricane Maria struck as a Category 4 storm.
The Electric Power Authority said it dispatched crews on Wednesday to investigate why a key 230 kilovolt line that connects the island’s northern and southern regions had failed.
The blackout affected the capital of San Juan and nearby cities and towns along the U.S. territory’s north coast, where power had been restored in recent weeks.
A previous blackout involving the same line occurred on Nov. 9.
Officials have said that portions of 57 out of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities had electricity prior to the most recent blackout.