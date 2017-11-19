BROWNING, Mont. (AP) — Blackfeet Community College has announced plans to construct a new $7.5 million health and education building.

The new facility, which will be open in fall 2018, will help the two-year college in its effort to start offering four-year education and nursing degrees.

School officials hope to start offering four-year degrees in 2020.

The school has secured the funding for the building with the help of First Interstate Bank and a federal program, New Markets Tax Credits, through the nonprofit Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation.

Blackfeet Community College Interim President Carol Murray says building will be instrumental in creating jobs, and will help attract the faculty needed to grow the college’s programs.