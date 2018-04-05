MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (AP) — Ferries serving the North Carolina Outer Banks will be flying Blackbeard’s flag thanks to an agreement between two state agencies.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division has teamed with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources with the idea, which marks the observance of the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard’s death in 1718.

The flag will fly on ferries serving the Hatteras-Ocracoke, Cedar Island-Ocracoke, and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke ferry routes, as well as the Pamlico River route between Bayview and Aurora. Both areas have historic ties to the 18th-century pirate.

The Blackbeard 300 Committee will be hosting exhibits, educational opportunities and events throughout 2018. The anniversary will wrap up at Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree in Ocracoke on Oct. 25-28.