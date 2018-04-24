YORK, Pa. (AP) — One of five black women golfers who say they were told to leave a Pennsylvania club says it felt like they were “playing with targets on our backs.”
Sandra Harrison says representatives of the Grandview Golf Club in York told the group at the second hole they were playing too slowly.
After the ninth hole, an hour and a half later, she says they were told they took too long a break and needed to leave.
She says she and two other women left because they were so rattled by the treatment.
The club called police on the two women who remained. No charges were filed.
Club co-owner JJ Chronister has said she called the women personally to “sincerely apologize.”
Harrison says she’s still traumatized and hurt.