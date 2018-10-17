Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A group that encourages African-Americans to vote says about 40 black residents of a senior living center in Georgia were told to get off a bus taking them to vote.

Officials with Jefferson County, which operates the senior center, say the county considered Monday’s event “political activity,” which isn’t allowed during county-sponsored events.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia. Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are running for governor.

LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter, says the center director asked the senior residents to get off the bus. She said the ordeal was “an intimidation tactic.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

County Administrator Adam Brett said officials felt uncomfortable allowing senior center patrons to leave in a bus with “an unknown third party.”

The Associated Press