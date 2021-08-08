The house on Sharon Avenue in Wyoming, Michigan, was supposed to be another option for Eric Brown, a real estate agent, to show to his client.

Instead, the visit to the property became one of the most traumatic experiences for Brown and his client, Roy Thorne, who are Black, after police converged on the house during the showing on Aug. 1, they said in interviews Sunday.

Brown and Thorne were looking around upstairs when Thorne’s 15-year-old son, Samuel Thorne, sprinted up to them from the first floor and said there were “a lot of police officers outside,” said Brown, 46.

That’s when Roy Thorne, 45, looked out and saw a police officer with a gun drawn, Brown said. Thorne called out to the officer, who pointed a gun at him, both men said.

The officer instructed the two men and the teenager to come downstairs and out the door with their hands raised, Brown said.

Police officers handcuffed Thorne, Brown and Samuel Thorne, according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety in Wyoming. The city, which is near Grand Rapids, has a population of about 75,000 people, almost three-quarters of whom are white.

Advertising

Brown said he told the officers that they could reach into his pocket and take out his real estate license. He explained that he had gotten into the house because real estate agents are given access to the keys.

The officers let the real estate agent and his clients go when they realized that no one had broken in the house, the statement said. About 20 minutes earlier, a neighbor had called to report that someone had entered the house, police said.

Someone had been arrested a week earlier after breaking into the house, the statement said. The neighbor thought Brown’s car, a black Hyundai Genesis, looked like a black Mercedes-Benz sedan that had been parked in the driveway at the time of the previous arrest, according to a recording of the call provided by police.

“You have a better day,” one of the officers at the scene told the real estate agent and his clients, according to the footage. “Sorry for the confusion.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.