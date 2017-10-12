JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Parents of a former student are suing a central Mississippi school district, alleging a racially biased comment by a white substitute teacher about their black son being hanged.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Jackson by Tony and Kayla Lindsey against the Rankin County school district, contract labor provider Kelly Services and the teacher, demands money.
The Lindseys say their son, now graduated, threatened in April to hit a white student. They say the teacher urged the white student to allow the black student to hit him “so that they could hang him.”
The suit says the district suspended the substitute, an employee of Kelly Services, for two days.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
District lawyer Fred Harrell says the incident was investigated, the suit is meritless and the district will fight it.