LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther” will get its first shot at some awards show love as the top nominee at next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards .
The global smash hit garnered seven nominations including for stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan. The second leading nominee is Netflix’s series “Stranger Things,” which received six nominations including for best show.
The breezy award show’s best movie category is stuffed full of superheroes, with “Black Panther,” ”Avengers: Infinity War” and “Wonder Woman” competing against “Girls Trip” and “IT.”
The top show nominees include “13 Reasons Why,” ”Game of Thrones,” ”grown-ish” and Riverdale.
For the second year in a row, actors will compete in genderless categories. The show maintains its light touch, however, with awards presented for Most Frightened Performance, Best Fight and Best Kiss.
Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will be presented on June 18 in Santa Monica, California.