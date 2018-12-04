LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther,” ”A Star Is Born” and “Mary Poppins Returns” are among the American Film Institute’s top 10 films of the year.
AFI announced its selections for the 19th AFI Awards Tuesday, recognizing works deemed culturally and artistically significant by a jury of AFI trustees, scholars and critics.
The selected films include the aforementioned blockbusters, the horror film “A Quiet Place,” ”The Favourite,” Barry Jenkins’ James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age film “Eighth Grade,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”First Reformed,” and “Green Book.”
The organization is also giving a special award to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” which did not fit the criteria for American films
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
AFI also recognizes 10 television shows, including “Atlanta” and “The Americans.”
The honorees will be recognized at a Los Angeles luncheon on Jan. 4.