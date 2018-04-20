VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A group of black ministers say they’re disappointed in the response from a Virginia city’s mayor to text messages the city manager’s deputy sent about protesters, referring to them as “5 percenters.”

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms told The Virginian-Pilot on Friday he wasn’t sure an apology was needed after the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference called for one and manager Dave Hansen to be fired. The group’s president, the Rev. James Allen, says they’re disappointed by Sessom’s response and lack of action.

The texts were sent last year between Hansen and deputy Ron Williams during a march against the city over whether equal opportunities are given to minority developers.

The protest’s leaders believe “5 percenters” refers to those who belong to Five Percent Nation, which former Nation of Islam members founded in the 1960s.

