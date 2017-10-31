NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Diana Black’s gubernatorial campaign is taking aim at Republican rival Randy Boyd, launching a broadside at the former member of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Cabinet for everything from his running attire to what the congresswoman decries as his moderate record.

It’s the latest attack by Black in what has otherwise largely been a sleepy gubernatorial race — a contest that has been pushed even further out of the public eye by the suddenly lively campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Boyd is a Knoxville entrepreneur and former state commissioner of economic and community development. He has been running across the state to promote his candidacy.

Black has had a lower profile on the campaign trail because of her responsibilities as chair of the House Budget Committee.