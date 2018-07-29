LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of the ABC comedy “black-ish” is leaving the network.
Barris confirmed his departure from ABC Studios in an Instagram post Friday in which he thanked those who had helped him and said he was “nervous but ready” for his next steps.
The writer-producer created “black-ish,” which stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross and has earned multiple Emmy Awards nominations and praise for its politically-relevant stories. The show returned a black family sitcom to network television.
The show has a spinoff, “grown-ish” that airs on Freeform, which stars Yara Shahidi and was also co-created by Barris.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
- Fact check: Have U.S. taxpayers spent $72 million on Trump's golf outings?
- Cardinal Theodore McCarrick resigns amid sexual abuse scandal
- Betsy DeVos' family yacht untied, set adrift in Ohio
- Massive Northern California fire gets even bigger VIEW
ABC and Barris’ representatives did not return messages seeking comment.
Barris has not announced a deal to produce shows for another platform yet.