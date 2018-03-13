NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Black ice on roadways has resulted in a slew of car accidents in Virginia as wintry conditions have caused numerous headaches for commuters.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that traffic accidents have caused morning delays all across the Hampton Roads area. At least 10 crashes have been reported in Virginia Beach, many of them blamed on black ice.

Norfolk police have reported one fatal crash about dawn Tuesday, closing all southbound and northbound lanes of Tidewater Drive.

A tractor-trailer also overturned on the I-264 in Portsmouth, closing lanes in one swath of the highway impacted by other road accidents.

Forecaster Larry Brown tells the newspaper that local temperatures hovered around freezing at dawn.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com