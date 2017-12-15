LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say black ice on roads caused a total of 66 car crashes in Albany County, Laramie County and Carbon County in southern Wyoming within a single day.

The Laramie Boomerang reports there were 16 crashes in Albany County, 23 crashes in Laramie County and 27 crashes in Carbon County throughout Thursday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say despite the numerous crashes, there was only one serious closure on the Interstate 80’s eastbound lane between Walcott and Sinclair.

According to Sgt. Kyle McKay, that segment of Interstate 80 was closed for more than four hours due a truck with hazmat that was wrecked but didn’t spill and a second truck carrying honey that tipped over and spilled its contents.

He says the two truck crashes were unrelated incidents.

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com