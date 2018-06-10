SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — The city of Spearfish is leasing space at its airport for Black Hills Life Flight.

The Spearfish City Council recently approved a lease agreement between the city and Air Methods Corporation. The agreement says Air Methods would locate a doublewide trailer or modular building to the airport, which would be used by the Life Flight crew. It also says that the use and occupancy of the property would comply with the airport rules, regulations, and minimum standards.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the base, which previously operated from Rapid City, will provide emergency air medical services 24 hours a day to Spearfish. The base will also provide medical services to Northern Black Hills, eastern Wyoming and Montana, and to the southern part of North Dakota.

The agreement will be in effect until May 10, 2023.

