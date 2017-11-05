NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dozens of African-American government workers have gathered in Delaware for a conference devoted to networking, training and public accountability.

The News Journal reports the Delaware chapter of the national Blacks in Government organization held its first regional conference in Newark this over the weekend.

Among the speakers was U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the first African-American and first woman to represent the state in federal office.

The Delaware chapter of the national BIG organization, which advocates for equal opportunity for African Americans, was established last year.

According to the newspaper , in recent years, white state workers have been three times more likely to occupy management-level jobs compared with black civil servants.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com