PHOENIX (AP) — A young black bear wandering through a neighborhood in suburban Phoenix was euthanized by wildlife officers because it was believed to be a potential threat to people.

The animal’s presence on Sunday night and Monday morning in Anthem marked the second time it has shown up in a developed area.

Ten days ago, it was captured in the Prescott area, fitted with an ear tag and relocated to a remote area.

The bear is believed to have walked 40 miles to Anthem.

It was tranquilized and later euthanized.

Authorities say drought conditions this year could bring wildlife into communities and campgrounds until the summer rains come.

They warned people not to leave food and trash around that could lure bears to developed areas.