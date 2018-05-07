MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A black bear in a tree in a New Hampshire city has caused a bit of a stir.
Police in Manchester asked people to avoid the area. Students in a nearby school were told to shelter in place Monday morning.
The police have asked New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers to assist.
In July 2016, a fast-moving black bear evaded authorities in Manchester after they chased it through the city. The bear was first spotted on Interstate 93 and then made its way up a tree. It made its way down as conservation officers tried capture it. The bear then hopped a fence and took off running.
